AMD Launches Ryzen Embedded V3000 Series Processors for “Always-On” Storage and Networking

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

SANTA CLARA -- AMD introduced the Ryzen™ Embedded V3000 Series processors, adding the performance of the “Zen 3” core to the V-Series portfolio for increased processing performance in storage and networking applications. When compared to the previous AMD Ryzen Embedded V1000 series, the V3000 series boasts greater CPU performance, DRAM memory transfer rate, CPU core count, and I/O connectivity.

The V3000 series provides high-performance and low power to demanding 24x7 operating environments and workloads such as enterprise and cloud storage, more specifically data center network routing, switching, and firewall security features. AMD Ryzen Embedded V3000 processors can also power virtual hyper-converged infrastructure to advanced systems at the edge.

AMD Ryzen Embedded V3000 processors are available in four-, six- and eight-core configurations with low thermal design power (TDP) profiles spanning from 10W to 54W in a single board, compact design. Additional system configurations include ball grid array (BGA) packaging and low thermal dissipation.

Additional features include:

Linux OS support with upstreamed Ubuntu and Yocto drivers

Planned product availability up to 10 years, providing customers with a long-lifecycle support roadmap

Available security capabilities include AMD Memory Guard4 for defending against unauthorized memory access, and AMD Platform Secure Boot5 to mitigate for firmware advanced persistent threats (APTs)

AMD Ryzen™ Embedded V3000 processors are now shipping to leading embedded ODMs and OEMs.

