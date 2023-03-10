Best in Show Nominee: Avnet Embedded - MSC SM2S-G2UL

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Product

The first of Avnet Embedded's embedded compute modules based on the SMARC standard to feature Renesas' popular new RZ/G2UL processor family. The new MSC SM2S-G2UL SMARC 2.1.1 module family is equipped with cost-effective and power-efficient RZ/G2UL ARM Cortex-A55 processors, manufactured by Renesas. The module integrates a single-core ARM Cortex-A55 processor running at 1.0 GHz, an ARM Cortex-M33 real-time processor and an Image Processing Unit to support entry level HMI applications. The typical design power ranges from 3 to 4 W. The module is compliant with the new SMARC 2.1.1 standard, allowing easy integration with SMARC baseboards. For evaluation and design-in of the SM2S-G2UL module, Avnet Embedded provides a development platform and a starter kit.

The module provides businesses wanting to benefit from Renesas hugely popular RZ/G2UL processor series but don't have the time or resources to build a chip-down design from scratch. This module can be combined with a standard base board or completely customized to provide the fastest possible route to market for OEMs looking to embed Renesas' processors into their product. This is the perfect levelling-up tool for businesses that might want to transition from chip-down design to modular design.

For more information, visit embedded.avnet.com.