Best in Show Nominee: DFI - PCSF51

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Product

DFI’s PCSF51 is the next-generation 1.8” single board computer that boosts performance to a new level .Featuring AMD Ryzen™ Embedded R2000 Series SoCs, this extremely compact credit card size SBC comes in an 84mm x 55 mm form factor with optimized power and sharp graphics. The all-new AMD Ryzen™ R2000 doubles the max CPU core count, providing up to 4U/8T, 8x GPU CU computing power.PCSF51 offers a wide range of scalability through various expansion slots, including SATA 3.0, USB 3.1, and M.2 expansion. It also supports up to 16 PCIe Gen3 connectivity to accommodate a broad range of I/O requirements

DFI’s 1.8” SBC PCSF51 is the newest revolutionary miniaturization technology with the AMD Ryzen Embedded R2000 for graphics-demanding, ultra-tiny, and edge computing solutions. PCSF51’s business card size optimizes the heat dissipation technology by reducing the thermal module by 4 mm, which can be targeted for use in industrial application development, robotics, edge computing, and vision systems, PCSF51 delivers exceptional multi-core performance and brings advanced AI inference capabilities to bear. By breaking the ceiling of processing power for a downsized board, PCSF51 consumes extremely low power making it possible to be directly embedded and deployed for most mission-critical applications.

For more information, visit dfi.com.