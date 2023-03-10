Best in Show Nominee: Sealevel Systems - 12009 COM Express Compact Type 6 Evaluation Board

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Product

Designed to meet a wide variety of application needs, the 12009 evaluation board supplies a diverse I/O mix and robust processing support. Standard I/O includes Gigabit Ethernet, USB 3.0, USB 2.0, GPIO, RS-232, and Mini DisplayPort. The carrier board is designed for the congatec® conga-TC370 COM Express family, with support for 8th generation Intel® Core™ processors, up to 64 GB DDR4 RAM, and TPM 2.0 support. The 12009 features a wide operating temperature range of 0ºC to 70ºC and is powered via a locking, four-position Molex Micro-Fit connector.

Originally developed to control wearable, robotic exoskeleton systems, the 12009 COM Express Compact Type 6 Evaluation Board design quickly expanded in functionality while maintaining the mandated, extremely small footprint. The 12009 enables accelerated development of embedded computing prototypes, dramatically expedites electrical hardware engineering, and reduces costs for new product introductions (NPIs). At 95 millimeters square, the 12009 Compact Evaluation Board is identical in size to a Compact Type 6 COM Express module, making it the industry’s smallest, full-feature Type 6 carrier board.

For more information, visit sealevel.com.