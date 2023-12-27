BRESSNER Technology GmbH: BOXER-8621AI

Product

Image Credit: BRESSNER Technology Product Description: Meet the brand-new BOXER-8621AI, the compact powerhouse designed to redefine edge computing. Equipped with the unparalleled performance of the NVIDIA®️ Jetson Orin Nano™️, this fanless AI system brings intelligence to the edge, whether it’s in a vehicle navigating complex routes or in a bustling factory optimizing production processes.

Its compact size and remarkable durability make it the ideal choice for challenging environments, ensuring seamless operation even in demanding conditions. The BOXER-8621AI is engineered with intricate communication protocols, including one GbE LAN and four USB ports tailored for camera support. With a wide temperature range of -15°C to 60°C, this systeem is offering consistent performance under extreme heat or freezing conditions. Moreover, its versatile expansion options for 5G, LTE, and Wi-Fi empower you to stay connected and in control.

Highlights:

NVIDIA®️ Jetson Orin Nano™️ AI accelerator

4GB LPDDR5

1x M.2 2230 E-Key and 1x M.2 3052 B-Key

2x USB 3.2. Gen 2 and 2x USB 2.0 (Type-A)

Operating temperature: -15 °C ~ 60 °C

6-core Arm®️ Cortex®️-A78AE ARMv8.2 64-bit CPU

Product Website Link:https://www.bressner.de/en/shop/embedded-box-pcs-en/industrial-mini-pcs/boxer-8621ai/?utm_source=LinkedIn+News&utm_medium=news&utm_campaign=BOXER-8621AI-LinkedIn-News-122023

Datasheet Link:https://www.bressner.de/datenblatt/BOXER-8621AI-Datasheet-EN.pdf

