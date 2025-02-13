Embedded Computing Design

A Modular Future: Chiplets, AI, and Advanced Packaging

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

February 13, 2025

On this episode of Embedded Insiders, Ken sits down with Rozalia Beica, Field CTO at Rapidus Corporation, to explore the rise of chiplet integration, Rapidus' U.S. expansion, the transformative role of AI in semiconductors, and the growing importance of advanced packaging in the industry. Stay tuned for insights into how Rapidus is shaping the future of semiconductor technology.

Next, Ken discusses how customer experience centers are driving innovation in complex embedded systems. 

But first, Rich and Ken highlight some important industry news involving, you guessed it, AI. They’re also sharing some information ahead of embedded world 2025.

 
