Embedded Computing Design

CES 2024: AMD Brings the Home PC Experience to Automotive

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

January 08, 2024

News

Image Credit: AMD

Santa Clara, California. AMD will highlight its new Versal AI Edge XA adaptive SoC and Ryzen Embedded V2000A Series processor during CES 2024. The first AMD 7nm device to be auto-qualified, the Versal AI Edge XA leverages an advanced AI Engine to innovate automotive systems and applications. The SoC is ideal for forward cameras, in-cabin monitoring, LiDAR, 4D radar, surround-view, automated parking, and autonomous driving. The Ryzen Embedded V2000A Series powers the next-generation of infotainment consoles, digital clusters, and passenger displays. According to AMD, it brings the first x86 auto-qualified processor family into the automotive world.

Versal AI Edge XA is capable of managing heterogenous AI models including classification and feature tracking. Performance ranges within the series from 20k LUTs to 521k LUTs, and from 5 TOPs to 171 TOPs. The SoCs are ideal for LiDARs, radars and cameras, or in a centralized domain controller.

The AMD Ryzen Embedded V2000A Series processor gives car manufacturers a platform to build innovative performance and multitasking solutions for infotainment and IVX systems enhancing passenger connectivity. The V2000A Series leverages 7nm process technology, ‘Zen 2’ cores, and high-performance AMD Radeon Vega 7 graphics that highlight security features and automotive software enablement through hypervisors in addition to support for Automotive Grade Linux and Android Automotive.

AMD CES 2024 

  • In-Vehicle Experience
  • AI Optimized Real-time Multi-sensor Object Detection
  • Automated Parking
  • Display Expansion
  • Driver Monitoring

Participating automotive ecosystem partners include: BlackBerry, Cognata, ECARX, Hesai, Luxoft, QNX, QT, Robosense, SEYOND, Tanway, Visteon and XYLON.
Visit the AMD booth at LVCC West Hall #W319 at CES 2024.

For more information, visit AMD's Automotive website and XA Automotive Portfolio Product Selection Guide.

 

 

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

