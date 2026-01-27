DATA MODUL to Showcase eDM-SBC-iMX95 Compact SBC at embedded world 2026

Image Credit: DATA MODUL DATA MODUL will exhibit its new compact single-board computer (SBC), the eDM-SBC-iMX95, March 10–12 at embedded world in Nuremberg, Booth 368, Hall 1. The SBC is centered around the latest NXP i.MX95 application processor series and is designed for challenging industrial environments. The eDM-SBC-iMX95 leverages a Hexa-core ARM Cortex-A55 processor with up to 16 GB LPDDR5 RAM (soldered) and up to 128 GB soldered eMMC.

For industrial applications, the SBC is available in both standard and extended temperature ranges from -40°C to +85°C and is based on the Pico-ITX form factor (100 × 72 mm) with three integrated M.2 expansion slots. This allows flexibility for demanding IoT and edge computing applications.

According to the press release, availability of the eDM-SBC-iMX95 is tied to the official launch of the NXP i.MX95 series in Q1 2026. Pre-registration is now open through DATA MODUL.

Additional Highlights:

MicroSD card support

Display and camera interfaces: LVDS, MIPI-DSI, MIPI-CSI

2x Gigabit Ethernet with TSN

5x USB

2x CAN as well as RS-232/422/485

3x M.2 slots for maximum expandability with Wi-Fi, cellular and NVMe

12/24 VDC power supply

For more information, visit data-modul.com/en.

