Embedded Computing Design

DATA MODUL to Showcase eDM-SBC-iMX95 Compact SBC at embedded world 2026

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

January 27, 2026

News

Image Credit: DATA MODUL

DATA MODUL will exhibit its new compact single-board computer (SBC), the eDM-SBC-iMX95, March 10–12 at embedded world in Nuremberg, Booth 368, Hall 1. The SBC is centered around the latest NXP i.MX95 application processor series and is designed for challenging industrial environments. The eDM-SBC-iMX95 leverages a Hexa-core ARM Cortex-A55 processor with up to 16 GB LPDDR5 RAM (soldered) and up to 128 GB soldered eMMC.

For industrial applications, the SBC is available in both standard and extended temperature ranges from -40°C to +85°C and is based on the Pico-ITX form factor (100 × 72 mm) with three integrated M.2 expansion slots. This allows flexibility for demanding IoT and edge computing applications.

According to the press release, availability of the eDM-SBC-iMX95 is tied to the official launch of the NXP i.MX95 series in Q1 2026. Pre-registration is now open through DATA MODUL.

Additional Highlights:

  • MicroSD card support
  • Display and camera interfaces: LVDS, MIPI-DSI, MIPI-CSI
  • 2x Gigabit Ethernet with TSN
  • 5x USB
  • 2x CAN as well as RS-232/422/485
  • 3x M.2 slots for maximum expandability with Wi-Fi, cellular and NVMe
  • 12/24 VDC power supply

For more information, visit data-modul.com/en.

Learn about all the latest news and articles about embedded world.

Secure your free ticket, click here.

Exhibiting at embedded world?  Download our Marketer's Guide to embedded world.

Subscribe

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

Categories
Processing - Chips & SoCs
AI & Machine Learning
Healthcare
Industrial
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
Industrial - Industrial Networking & Connectivity
IoT
IoT - Edge Computing
Processing - Compute Modules
Topic Tags
Analog & Power
Embedded Executive: Energy Harvesting Replaces Batteries/Traditional Power Sources | WePower Technologies

January 28, 2026

MORE
Automotive
Embedded Editor: CES 2026 Trends Roundup

January 19, 2026

MORE
Debug & Test
Image Credit: GÖPEL
GÖPEL electronic to Highlight Video Dragon and FlashFOX at embedded world Germany 2026

January 28, 2026

MORE
Software & OS
Building Trust in Embedded Systems & Smarter HMI Design

January 15, 2026

MORE