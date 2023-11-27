Designing Low-Power HMIs Just Got Easier

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design

There’s a lot going on in the background of your design. In fact, in most cases, 90% (or more) of the development time is spent on things other than the HMI. However, it’s that HMI that gets all the attention because it’s the part of the design that the end user actually sees and interacts with.

To simplify the design of that HMI, and minimize the power consumption at the same time, Infineon has released its PSoC 4000T microcontrollers, an expansion of the company’s PSoC 4 product family of Arm Cortex-M0+ based microcontrollers. The MCUs feature Infineon’s 5th Generation high-performance CAPSENSE capacitive sensing technology, which is where the low-power comes into play. This fifth generation sensing technology provides 10x higher SNR performance with 10x lower consumption than previous generations of CAPSENSE.

To learn lots more, check out the video featuring Vibheesh Bharathan, a Principal Engineer at Infineon Technologies below:

Features of the PSoC 4000T microcontrollers include: