Embedded Executive: John Costello, Corporate VP, Government Affairs, Microchip

By Rich Nass

July 06, 2022

I have done lots of these Embedded Executive podcasts, a few hundred in fact. This particular podcast goes in a direction I have never gone before, and involves the mafia (yes, you read that correctly).

 

 

John Costello, who serves as the Corporate Vice President Government Affairs for Microchip Technology, has some stories to tell that involve members of his (literal) family, and their dealings on the dark side. John wrote a book called Executive Hoodlum that’s extremely interesting and we cover some of what he wrote about. Definitely check out this week’s Embedded Executives podcast.

 

Richard Nass’ key responsibilities include setting the direction for all aspects of OSM’s ECD portfolio, including digital, print, and live events. Previously, Nass was the Brand Director for Design News. Prior, he led the content team for UBM’s Medical Devices Group, and all custom properties and events. Nass has been in the engineering OEM industry for more than 30 years. In prior stints, he led the Content Team at EE Times, Embedded.com, and TechOnLine. Nass holds a BSEE degree from NJIT.

