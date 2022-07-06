Embedded Executive: John Costello, Corporate VP, Government Affairs, Microchip

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design

I have done lots of these Embedded Executive podcasts, a few hundred in fact. This particular podcast goes in a direction I have never gone before, and involves the mafia (yes, you read that correctly).

John Costello, who serves as the Corporate Vice President Government Affairs for Microchip Technology, has some stories to tell that involve members of his (literal) family, and their dealings on the dark side. John wrote a book called Executive Hoodlum that’s extremely interesting and we cover some of what he wrote about. Definitely check out this week’s Embedded Executives podcast.