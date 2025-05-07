Embedded Executive: Move Your Processing to Your Memory Subsystem | PIMIC

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design

In a typical SoC, you handle all your processing functionality within the processor core. Makes sense, right? What if you can handle your processing within the SoC’s memory subsystem? If I understand the concept correctly, the time and power to handle those processing functions would be reduced considerably, which is needed in an AI application. So why hasn’t someone done this?

Someone has, and that would be PIMIC. To learn what this means and how it works, I spoke to Subi Krishnamurthy, the Founder and CEO of PIMIC, on this week’s Embedded Executives podcast.