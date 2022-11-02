Infineon Releases its PSoC 4100S Max Family for Touch Sensing Scalability

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Provided by Infineon

Munich, Germany. Infineon Technologies AG announced its PSoC 4100S Max family with up to 384K Flash memory and 84 GPIOs for HMI solutions supporting the fifth-generation CAPSENSE touch sensors. Also included is CAN-FD, high-speed, long-range wired communication, and I²S master for embedded audio solutions.

Steven Tateosian, Vice President, IoT, Compute and Wireless Business Unit of Infineon says, “This next-generation product provides the industry’s best touch sensing with scalability, while reducing the overall bill of materials for designers’ boards. Additionally, this family delivers industry-leading signal-to-noise ratio under some of the most severe touch sensing environments.”

The PSoC components contain a cryptographic accelerator for cryptographic tasks giving more security to touch user interface applications. Infineon's 4100S Max Family of devices are available in 7x7, 10x10, and 14x14 mm² packages for industrial control, automotive HMI, and home automation using Infineon’s ModusToolbox™ 3.0 development platform

*Editor's Note: Infineon at electronica 2022

At this year’s electronica tradeshow in Munich, Infineon presents solutions for the major challenges of our time. Semiconductors contribute to the green and digital transformation in many ways and are at the heart of every networked application. At electronica 2022, Infineon is now making clear why they are also key elements for a better future and how they pave the way to climate neutrality. The company will present intelligent and energy-efficient solutions for the connected world of tomorrow in hall C3, booth 502 from November 15 to 18, under the motto: “Driving decarbonization and digitalization. Together.” More information is available at www.infineon.com/electronica.