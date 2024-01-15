NXP Thinks About the Transition from Today's Smart Sensors to Future Streaming Sensors

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: NXP

While exhibiting at CES 2024 NXP Semiconductors highlighted its SAF86x radar SoC (System-on-Chip), a solution to easily combine radar transceivers, multi-core radar processor, and a MACsec hardware engine connected by Automotive Ethernet for software-defined radar. Low-level sensor data is transmitted up to 1 Gbit/s. According to NXP, the SoC gives car manufacturers the ability to optimize next-generation ADAS partitioning for software-defined vehicles, while providing for a smooth transition to new architectures and features utilizing Over-the-Air (OTA) updates.

Steffen Spannagel, SVP and GM, ADAS, NXP Semiconductors offered, “A network of connected radar sensors with software-defined functions on a dedicated S32R radar processor in a distributed architecture can enhance radar-based perception to support advancements in autonomous driving. That includes 360-degree sensing, more powerful AI-based algorithms, and secure OTA software updates.”

The SAF86xx is designed to meet ISO 26262 Safety Element out of Context (SEooC) methodology supporting ASIL Level B (ISO/SAE 21434). Other safety features include emergency braking, blind-spot detection, traffic jam assist, highway pilot, park assist, front and rear cross-traffic alerts, and lateral and rear collision prevention.

