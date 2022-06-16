onsemi RSL15 Bluetooth 5.2 Secure Wireless MCU

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Product

Image Provided by onsemi

RSL15 is an ultra-low power secure Arm® Cortex®M33 processor-based Bluetooth Low Energy 5.2 wireless System-on-Chip (SoC) designed for connected smart devices in industrial and medical.

With built-in power management, a wide supply voltage range, flexible GPIO and clocking scheme and an extensive set of peripherals, it offers maximum design flexibility for high performance applications. The RSL15 includes 80kB RAM and is available in 284kB or 512kB Flash options.

The comprehensive and easy-to-use SDK provides sample code enabling security via the RSL15 Cybersecurity Platform, acquire sensor data in Smart Sense mode, configure the built-in power management and utilize BLE features.