Penguin Edge IFC6720 Designed for AI Inferencing Support for Edge AV Applications

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Provided by Penguin Solutions Tempe, Ariz. Penguin Solutions released its fanless Penguin Edge IFC6720 solution for network video content distribution at the edge.

With a Qualcomm SDA845 system-on-chip (SoC), the IFC6720 is a plug-and-play solution for displaying dual 4k displays using HDMI input with wireless content-sharing in a secure ecosystem.

The Qualcomm SDA845 system-on-chip (SoC) utilizes 4GB LP DDR4x and 64GB UFS memory while the platform has an M.2-2280 SSD slot and μSD card slot. For connection, the IFC6720, leverages 802.11n/ac MU-MIMO Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.x.

Also included is the Qualcomm Hexagon 685 DSP and Qualcomm AI Engine. These run diverse deep learning workloads with neural networks for AI inferencing. An Android 10 board support package is included.

Todd Wynia, vice president, Penguin Edge product management, said: “Capturing, streaming, casting and controlling UHD video content just became a lot easier for a wide range of edge AV applications, from digital signage to professional collaboration and conferencing.

The Penguin Edge IFC6720 platform is available to order here, priced at $499 for the platform and $449 for the standalone board with power supply.