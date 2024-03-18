Road to embedded world: SECO Brings Must See AI Hardware

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Blog

Image Credit: SECO

SECO will be setting up its exhibition at embedded world 2024 at booth 1-320. Visit for a deep dive into its modular offerings from high-tech edge computing platforms, edge and cloud IoT software suite, Clea, and its AI-power support system, StudioX.

Computer on Modules

x86 and Arm architectures

COM Express Basic SOM-COMe-BT6-MTL

COM-HPC Client SOM-COM-HPC-A-MTL

Intel Core Ultra Processors (Codename: Meteor Lake)

SOM-SMARC-QCS6490 leverages QCS6490 SoC

SOM-SMARC-MX95 (NXP i.MX 95)

SOM-SMARC-Genio 700 (MediaTek Genio 700)

According to SECO, it will unveil its latest addition to the COM Express portfolio, based on Intel next gen Atom processors.

Fanless embedded computers

Palladio 500 RPL (13th Gen Intel Core)

Modular Link MX93 (NXP i.MX93)

Titan 300 TGL-UP3 AI (11th Gen Intel Core and Celeron SoCs with a single Axelera AI’s Metis AIPU delivering up to 120 TOPS)

HMIs

SECO is proud to showcase its scalable Modular Vision HMI family, highlighting off-the-shelf solutions centered on x86 and Arm architectures, with screen sizes ranging from 7 to 15 inches and up to 4K resolution.

IoT & AI

SECO hardware products leverage Clea, SECO’s open source modular software suite that simplifies IoT implementations by utilizing analytics for productive insights.

Benefits of Clea include real-time infrastructure management, analytics, predictive maintenance, secure remote software updates, and deployment of intelligent apps and value-added revenue-generating subscription services.

With StudioX, developers get a solution for efficiency, improvement of customer satisfaction, and deployment of novel revenue-generating services via their own AI-powered support services.

The SECO booth will feature a number of specific application demos with Clea and StudioX in action, to highlight the power and ease of data orchestration and AI across diverse use cases.

For more information, visit seco.com/blog/seco-unveils-cutting-edge-technologies-at-ew-24/.