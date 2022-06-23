Embedded Computing Design

Leveling Up: Securing New Chips & Manufacturing Designs for an Ever-Evolving Ecosystem

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

June 23, 2022

On this episode, the Insiders are joined by Andreas Kuehlmann, Executive Chairman and CEO of Cycuity, formerly known as Tortuga Logic, to discuss the importance of security at the chip level amidst the release of new standards and recent government involvement in the semiconductor industry via the much-talked-about CHIPS Act.
 

 

 

Then, assistant editor Taryn Engmark dives under the sea to explore how a small U.K.-based company is standing against global warming by creating artificial coral reef structures as a means to halt coastal erosion around the globe.

But first, Brandon and Rich tackle the not-so-age-old debate between the sweet simplicity of 8-bit MCUs and the bigger, badder, (maybe?) better 16- and 32-bit MCUs. But a gear-shift into automotive repair struggles will highlight the difficulty some shops face when presented with dealer-specific vehicle fixes.

 

 

