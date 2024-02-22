Embedded Computing Design

See IC’Alps' Facial Recognition at ew '24

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

February 22, 2024

News

During embedded world 2024, IC’Alps will exhibit its solutions in analog, digital, and mixed-signal circuit design for Healthcare, Automotive, Industrial, Aerospace, IoT/AI and Digital Security applications.

Booth (4-573)

  • Great coffee and a warm welcome
  • A presentation of what IC’Alps offers
  • A visual tour of accomplishments
  • A facial recognition demo

The following will be present at IC'Alps' booth:

BC

Bertrand CLOU, Toulouse Automotive Design Center Manager

Thierry Villard, business development

Thierry Villard, VP Sales

Tet-Hien HUYNG

Tet-Hien HUYNH, VP Sales

EDS

Emmanuel de Suremain, Marketing and Communication Manager

 For more information, visit icalps.com/.

