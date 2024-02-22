See IC’Alps' Facial Recognition at ew '24
February 22, 2024
News
During embedded world 2024, IC’Alps will exhibit its solutions in analog, digital, and mixed-signal circuit design for Healthcare, Automotive, Industrial, Aerospace, IoT/AI and Digital Security applications.
Booth (4-573)
- Great coffee and a warm welcome
- A presentation of what IC’Alps offers
- A visual tour of accomplishments
- A facial recognition demo
The following will be present at IC'Alps' booth:
Bertrand CLOU, Toulouse Automotive Design Center Manager
- + 33 (0) 480 421 340
- [email protected]
Thierry Villard, VP Sales
- +33 (0) 480 421 345
- [email protected]
Tet-Hien HUYNH, VP Sales
- +33 (0) 658 186 321
- [email protected]
Emmanuel de Suremain, Marketing and Communication Manager
- +33 (0) 650 910 355
- [email protected]
For more information, visit icalps.com/.