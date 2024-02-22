See IC’Alps' Facial Recognition at ew '24

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

During embedded world 2024, IC’Alps will exhibit its solutions in analog, digital, and mixed-signal circuit design for Healthcare, Automotive, Industrial, Aerospace, IoT/AI and Digital Security applications.

Booth (4-573)

Great coffee and a warm welcome

A presentation of what IC’Alps offers

A visual tour of accomplishments

A facial recognition demo

The following will be present at IC'Alps' booth:

Bertrand CLOU, Toulouse Automotive Design Center Manager

+ 33 (0) 480 421 340

[email protected]

Thierry Villard, VP Sales

+33 (0) 480 421 345

[email protected]

Tet-Hien HUYNH, VP Sales

+33 (0) 658 186 321

[email protected]

Emmanuel de Suremain, Marketing and Communication Manager

+33 (0) 650 910 355

[email protected]

For more information, visit icalps.com/.