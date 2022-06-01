Synopsys Launches the Era of Smarter SoC Design with ML-Driven Big Data Analytics Technology

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Synopsys announced a critical expansion of its EDA data analytics portfolio with the introduction of Synopsys DesignDash design optimization solution.

As a complementary product to Synopsys’ Digital Design Family and Synopsys DSO.ai, the AI-driven design-space-optimization solution, Synopsys DesignDash, is a comprehensive data-visibility and machine intelligence-guided design optimization solution that enables productivity in advanced SoC design.

The Synopsys DesignDash solution delivers a real-time, unified, 360-degree view of all design activities for faster decision making, a deeper understanding of run-to-run, design-to-design and project-to-project trends, and enhanced collaboration in the SoC development process.

The digital design flow holds a wealth of information from myriad sources that, properly utilized, could help teams optimize increasingly complex designs faster. According to Gartner Inc., “By 2023, overall analytics adoption will increase from 35% to 50%, driven by vertical- and domain-specific augmented analytics solutions.”1.

The introduction of Synopsys DesignDash is the latest step in a multi-year, multi-disciplinary development effort to address the need for exponential gains in design productivity in the face of growth in system complexity, shrinking market windows, and a challenging resource landscape.

The cloud-optimized Synopsys DesignDash design optimization solution greatly enhances design productivity by:

Providing extensive real-time design status through visualizations and interactive dashboards.

Deploying deep analytics and machine learning to extract and reveal actionable understanding from vast volumes of structured and unstructured EDA metrics and tool-flow data.

Quickly classifying design trends, identifying design limitations, providing guided root-cause analysis, and delivering flow consumable, prescriptive resolutions.

With deeper design insights, designers can achieve more effective debug and optimization workflows, realize improved quality of results (QoR), and extend overall design- and project-flow efficiency and effectiveness. This insight and real-time visibility additionally deliver comprehensive resource monitoring and tracking that spans all design activities, enabling more data-driven management and risk mitigation throughout the design process.

Synopsys DesignDash is natively integrated with the Synopsys Digital Design family of products for seamless data capture, resulting in insights that further accelerate the path towards design closure. The solution complements the Synopsys SiliconDash product, part of the Synopsys Silicon Lifecycle Management Family, forming a pre-silicon to post-silicon data continuum, maximizing opportunities for valuable data analysis across the complete design-to-silicon lifecycle.

Gartner, Market Guide for Augmented Analytics Tools, Austin Kronz, David Pidsley, 28 June 2021 GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

For more information, visit: www.synopsys.com.