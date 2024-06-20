AAEON's NanoCOM-RAP, Introduces 13th Gen Intel to COM Express Type 10 Form Factor

Image Credit: AAEON

AAEON introduced its NanoCOM-RAP, a COM Express Type 10 CPU Module powered by 13th Generation Intel Core processors including the Intel Processor U300E to the Intel Core i7-1365UE CPU. The NanoCOM-RAP supports up to 10 cores, 12 threads, and turbo frequency across both its performance and efficiency cores.

The NanoCOM-RAP is designed to meet the needs for a small, flexible, and scalable solution. Memory and storage have been enhanced by providing the board with 16GB of LPDDR5. It comes with two SATA drives, with additional expansion via four PCIe slots. An option of 128GB of onboard NVMe is available.



Utilizing integrated Intel UHD Graphics, the solution supports dual display outputs via DDI and eDP outputs with up to 3840 x 2160 resolution at 60Hz making it ideal for use in AI vision applications. Interfaces include a LAN port for Intel Ethernet Controller I226-IT at 2.5GbE and multiple USB ports (eight USB 2.0 and two USB 3.2 Gen 2). Communication options supported are two 2-Wire UART, an 8-bit GPIO, SMBus, and I2C, for industrial, robotic, and edge applications.

The module is delivered with a 9V ~ 15V power input range, onboard TPM 2.0, and in form weighing just 0.15 lb at 84mm x 55mm. The module supports multiple operating systems, including Windows 10 (64-bit) and Linux Ubuntu 22.04.2 with Kernel 5.19, providing flexibility for developers in different environments.



