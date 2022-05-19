Arm Deployments with i.MX 8M Plus Simplified by congatec

By Chad Cox Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Provided by congatec Inc. congatec announced its SMARC Computer-on-Modules based on NXP i.MX8 M Plus processor technology has attained SystemReady IR certification within the Arm driven Cassini project.

The Cassini project’s goal is to overcome the impediments of Arm deployments by providing a comprehensive and secure ecosystem of standards. The project will also deliver a cloud-native software experience like an app store with easy download, install, and run routines with only a few clicks.

The software enables hardware diversity while providing powerful security APIs and certification. OEMs can now port and deploy their applications to the entire Cassini certified Arm ecosystem. According to cognatec, the hardware with Cassini SystemReady IR certified bootloader is validated to run unmodified ISO images of Ubuntu, Fedora, openSUSE and Debian operating systems, making native software installation an easily executable task.

A combination of congatec’s OS build services, and build environment expertise based on the Yocto project, allows OEMs to gain instant entry with efficient customization services for applications based on congatec’s SMARC module conga-SMX8-Plus with NXP i.MX 8M Plus processor.

Viewing from a long-term perspective, the Cassini Project has the capability to develop into the standard for how Arm based IoT, and edge devices will be updated, managed, and secured.

“We love the idea of Project Cassini as it builds a comprehensive ecosystem to improve the design-in efficiency of Arm applications,” explains Martin Danzer, Director Product Management at congatec. “Testing applications on standard platforms with standard ISO images is the right step to fast and easy evaluation, for example - securely managed virtualized gateways hosting cloud-native stacks that can be orchestrated remotely. But please don’t forget that a secure boot implementation is mandatory for such applications.”

For more information, please visit congatec.com.