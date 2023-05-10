Compatible with the Raspberry Pi CM3+: Boardcon's PICO3566 SoM

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Boardcon

Boardcon has started to deliver its PICO3566 SOM, a 67.6 x 32 mm form factor substitute for the Raspberry Pi CM3+. The SOM leverages ARM’s Mali-G52-2EE GPU and has capabilities to reach 1 TOPS with supplied NPU. The SoC is a Rockchip RK3566, Quad-core Cortex-A55 64-bit SoC at 1.8 GHz and was developed for neural network applications including intelligent interactive devices, IoT devices, personal computers, and robots.

The ARM G52 2EE supports 4KP60 H.264/H.265/VP9 HD decoding and 1080p 60fps H.264 and H.265 format encoding to support mobile and embedded devices with graphic related tasks. The PICO3566 SOM runs on Android12 and Debian 11 operating systems and only consumes on board power between 3.3V - 5V.

PICO3566 SoM Specifications:

Memory - 2/4/8GB LPDDR4 or LPDDR4X

Storage - 8/16/32/64/128GB eMMC flash

Display interfaces 1x HDMI2.0 up to 4K60 1x 4-lane MIPI DSI, 1x2-lane DSI 1x 4-lane LVDS multiplexed with 1x MIPI DSI

Camera interfaces 1x 4-lane MIPI CSI camera port or 2x 2-lane MIPI CSI camera port

Ethernet - Gigabit Ethernet PHY (RTL8211F-CG)

USB 1x USB 2.0 OTG, 1x USB 2.0 Host 1x USB 3.0

PCIe - 1× 1-lane PCIe Gen 2

SATA - 2x SATA multiplexed with PCIe and USB 3.0 interfaces

GPIO - 66x GPIO

Connector - 200-pin SODIMM edge connector

For more information, visit armdesigner.com/PICO3566_SOM/.