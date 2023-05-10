Compatible with the Raspberry Pi CM3+: Boardcon's PICO3566 SoM

Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: Boardcon

Boardcon has started to deliver its PICO3566 SOM, a 67.6 x 32 mm form factor substitute for the Raspberry Pi CM3+. The SOM leverages ARM’s Mali-G52-2EE GPU and has capabilities to reach 1 TOPS with supplied NPU. The SoC is a Rockchip RK3566, Quad-core Cortex-A55 64-bit SoC at 1.8 GHz and was developed for neural network applications including intelligent interactive devices, IoT devices, personal computers, and robots. 

The ARM G52 2EE supports 4KP60 H.264/H.265/VP9 HD decoding and 1080p 60fps H.264 and H.265 format encoding to support mobile and embedded devices with graphic related tasks. The PICO3566 SOM runs on Android12 and Debian 11 operating systems and only consumes on board power between 3.3V - 5V.

PICO3566 SoM Specifications:

  • Memory - 2/4/8GB LPDDR4 or LPDDR4X
  • Storage - 8/16/32/64/128GB eMMC flash
  • Display interfaces
    • 1x HDMI2.0 up to 4K60
    • 1x 4-lane MIPI DSI, 1x2-lane DSI
    • 1x 4-lane LVDS multiplexed with 1x MIPI DSI
  • Camera interfaces
    • 1x 4-lane MIPI CSI camera port
    • or 2x 2-lane MIPI CSI camera port
  • Ethernet - Gigabit Ethernet PHY (RTL8211F-CG)
  • USB
    • 1x USB 2.0 OTG,
    • 1x USB 2.0 Host
    • 1x USB 3.0
  • PCIe - 1× 1-lane PCIe Gen 2
  • SATA - 2x SATA multiplexed with PCIe and USB 3.0 interfaces
  • GPIO - 66x GPIO
  • Connector - 200-pin SODIMM edge connector

For more information, visit armdesigner.com/PICO3566_SOM/.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

