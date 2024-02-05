Conclusive Released New FPGA-Integrated RCHD-PF Orchid SoM
February 05, 2024
Conclusive Engineering released the RCHD-PF Orchid, its latest system on module (SoM) integrating a Microchip PolarFire SoC FPGA with a 667 MHz 5-core RISC-V processor ranging from 23K to 254K logic elements. The solution is ideal for computationally intense applications. Operating temperature is between -40 °C to 85 °C powered by a single 3.3V 12A in a 65x45 mm package.
Specifications:
CPU Architecture:
- RISC-V, up to 667 MHz, 5 cores
- 4x RV64GC application cores
- 1x RV64IMAC monitor/boot core
- Performance: 3.125 CoreMarks/MHz, 1.714 DMIPS/MHz
FPGA:
Microchip PolarFire SoC, full coverage of the FCVG484 package:
- MPFS025T - 23k logic elements
- MPFS095T - 93k logic elements
- MPFS160T - 161k logic elements
- MPFS250T - 254k logic elements
Memory:
- LPDDR4 (512 MB, 1, 2 or 4GB) 1600 MT/s
Mass storage:
- eMMC 5.0 (4-64 GB)
- 4 KB EEPROM
- NOR Flash memory (32 MB) for FPGA configuration
Ethernet:
- 1x 10/100/1000 Ethernet PHY
- 1x 10/100/1000 Ethernet MAC (SGMII interface)
PCIe:
- PCIe 2.0 up to x4
USB:
-
1x USB 2.0 OTG
Software support:
- Linux 5.16 and newer
- Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
- U-Boot
- Buildroot
- Yocto and other distributions on request
- FreeBSD 13 on request
- FreeRTOS
- Zephyr
Additional features:
- 802.11/b/g/n WiFi with u.fl antenna connector (optional)
- RTC with external battery backup
- 30 high-speed differential GPIO / 60 high-speed single-ended GPIO
- 32 differential GPIO / 64 single-ended GPIO
- 4 XCVR bidirectional lanes (12.3Gbps)
- 32MB Flash NOR memory
For more information, visit conclusive.tech.