Embedded Computing Design

Conclusive Released New FPGA-Integrated RCHD-PF Orchid SoM

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

February 05, 2024

News

Image Credit: Conclusive Engineering

Conclusive Engineering released the RCHD-PF Orchid, its latest system on module (SoM) integrating a Microchip PolarFire SoC FPGA with a 667 MHz 5-core RISC-V processor ranging from 23K to 254K logic elements. The solution is ideal for computationally intense applications. Operating temperature is between -40 °C to 85 °C powered by a single 3.3V 12A in a 65x45 mm package.

Specifications:

CPU Architecture:  

  • RISC-V, up to 667 MHz, 5 cores
  • 4x RV64GC application cores  
  • 1x RV64IMAC monitor/boot core  
  • Performance: 3.125 CoreMarks/MHz, 1.714 DMIPS/MHz

FPGA:

Microchip PolarFire SoC, full coverage of the FCVG484 package:

  • MPFS025T - 23k logic elements
  • MPFS095T - 93k logic elements  
  • MPFS160T - 161k logic elements
  • MPFS250T - 254k logic elements

Memory:

  • LPDDR4 (512 MB, 1, 2 or 4GB) 1600 MT/s

Mass storage:

  • eMMC 5.0 (4-64 GB)
  • 4 KB EEPROM
  • NOR Flash memory (32 MB) for FPGA configuration

Ethernet:

  • 1x 10/100/1000 Ethernet PHY
  • 1x 10/100/1000 Ethernet MAC (SGMII interface)

PCIe:

  • PCIe 2.0 up to x4

USB:

  • 1x USB 2.0 OTG

Software support:

  • Linux 5.16 and newer  
  • Ubuntu 22.04 LTS  
  • U-Boot  
  • Buildroot
  • Yocto and other distributions on request
  • FreeBSD 13 on request
  • FreeRTOS
  • Zephyr

Additional features:

  • 802.11/b/g/n WiFi with u.fl antenna connector (optional)
  • RTC with external battery backup
  • 30 high-speed differential GPIO / 60 high-speed single-ended GPIO
  • 32 differential GPIO / 64 single-ended GPIO  
  • 4 XCVR bidirectional lanes (12.3Gbps)
  • 32MB Flash NOR memory

For more information, visit conclusive.tech.

Subscribe

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

Categories
Processing - Compute Modules
AI & Machine Learning
AI & Machine Learning - AI Development Tools & Frameworks
AI & Machine Learning - AI Logic Devices & Workload Acceleration
Industrial
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
IoT
IoT - Edge Computing
Open Source
Open Source - Linux, FreeRTOS & Related
Open Source - RISC-V & Open Source IP
Processing
Processing - Chips & SoCs
Processing - Compute Modules
Processing - Interface & I/O
Software & OS
Automotive
Infineon and Honda Collaborate on Automotive Semiconductor Solutions

February 1, 2024

MORE
Debug & Test
Image Credit: PLS Development Tools
Debug and Analyze with PLS Development Tools During ew '24

February 5, 2024

MORE
Storage
Image Credit: CDSG
CDSG's DIGISTOR Storage is Certified NSA

January 25, 2024

MORE
Security
Device and Data Security in Embedded Systems

January 29, 2024

MORE