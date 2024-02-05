Conclusive Released New FPGA-Integrated RCHD-PF Orchid SoM

Image Credit: Conclusive Engineering

Conclusive Engineering released the RCHD-PF Orchid, its latest system on module (SoM) integrating a Microchip PolarFire SoC FPGA with a 667 MHz 5-core RISC-V processor ranging from 23K to 254K logic elements. The solution is ideal for computationally intense applications. Operating temperature is between -40 °C to 85 °C powered by a single 3.3V 12A in a 65x45 mm package.