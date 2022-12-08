congatec Opens Door for COM Express 3.1 Ratification Including Computer-on-Modules

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

San Diego, CA. congatec applauds the approval of the COM Express 3.1 standard and launched 10 compliant Computer-on-Modules powered by 12th Gen Intel Core processors (formerly codenamed Alder Lake). Included in the ratification is a revised 16 Gbps COM Express connector supporting high-speed interfaces like PCIe 4.0 and USB 3.2.

“The launch of the COM Express 3.1 specification is a huge step in future-proofing this established standard that has been on the market for nearly 18-years. All existing high-performance embedded designs based on COM Express Computer-on-Modules can now receive further performance upgrades in compliance with the standard,” said Christian Eder, Director Product Marketing at congatec.

The ratification sees continued support for PCIe 4.0 and adds USB 4, MIPI-CSI connectors, signal integrity and loss budget information for SATA Gen 3, and SoundWire assistance. The COM Express 3.1 includes support for up to 14 cores/20 threads while delivering rich design securities for efficient roadmapping of existing COM Express for a greater life maturity. Eder continues, “Accomplishing this has been one of the most important recent tasks of the PICMG organization, as customers need to sustainably secure their existing investments in COM Express compliant carrier board designs in these challenging times.”

For more information on the new COM Express 3.1 compliant conga-TC670 Computer-on-Modules, please visit congatec.com/en/products/com-express-type-6/conga-tc670/.

The COM Express 3.1 specification can be purchased at picmg.org/product/com-express-module-base-specification-rev-3-1/.