Enter the Embedded World with MYIR's Entry Level T113-i SoM

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: MYIR

Shenzhen, China. MYIR released its MYC-YT113i CPU Module with an integrated Allwinner’s T113-i dual-core ARM Cortex-A7 processor utilizing 128MB on-chip DDR3 memory and external DDR3 memory options of 512MB/1GB. The solution fits snuggly in a miniscule 39mm by 37mm design carrying IO signals through 140-pin stamp-hole interface and 50-pin LGA pads.

MYIR’s MYC-YT113i is Linux ready making it suitable for applications within HMI, industrial automation, display, and control terminal usage. The platform allows designers to enjoy development through prototyping to evaluating purpose.

Interfaces and peripherals include serial ports, one Gigabit Ethernet, two USB 2.0 HOST and one USB 2.0 OTG, one Micro SD card slot, one M.2 Socket for USB based 4G/5G LTE Module with two SIM card holders, one USB2.0 based WiFi module, one GPIO/I2C/UART/SPI/CAN extension header, Audio input/output, and LVDS display interface.

Module Highlights:

PCB Layers: 8-layer design

Power supply: 5V/1A

Working temperature: -40~85 Celsius (industrial grade)

Three Standard Configurations:

MYC-YT113i-4E512D-110-I (with 512MB DDR3 and 4GB eMMC),

MYC-YT113i-8E512D-110-I (with 512MB DDR3 and 8GB eMMC),

MYC-YT113i-8E1D-110-I (with 1GB DDR3 and 8GB eMMC).

Processor Features:

Single-core HiFi4 DSP

Supports H.265/H.264 4K video decoding

512MB/1GB DDR3

32KB EEPROM

1 x RGMII/RMII

4 x TWI

1 x GPADC and 4 x TPADC

1 x MIPI DSI

2 x LVDS

1 x RGB

1 x CVBS Out (TV Out)

1 x Parallel CSI

2 x CVBS In (TV In)

More information, visit myirtech.com.

*MYIR's Note: the peripheral signals brought out to the expansion interface are listed in maximum number. Some signals are reused. Please refer to the processor datasheet and CPU Module pin-out description file.