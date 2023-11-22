IBASE Releases IB961 SBC for Embedded Computing

By Ken Briodagh Senior Technology Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

In a recent release, IBASE announced its new IB961 3.5" Single Board Computer (SBC), which the company said has been engineered for performance, connectivity, and versatility. The IB961 comes loaded with the 13th Gen Intel Core processors, including the i7-1370PE, i5-1340PE, i5-1335UE, and i3-1320PE.

IBASE Technology was founded in 2000, and the company specializes in the design and manufacturing of robust industrial PC products. IBASE carries out manufacturing and quality control at its own facilities in Taiwan that are certified with ISO 9001, ISO 13485, ISO 14001 and ISO 27001 standards.

The company said that these processors will drive high-performance hybrid architecture for the IB961, with up to 6 Performance cores (P-core) and up to 8 Efficient cores (E-core) so there is always power available for memory-intensive tasks.

The new IBASE compact SBC reportedly offers a full array of connectivity options as a key feature. These include M.2 (M-Key, E-Key, B-Key) mini type slots, and USB 3.2 ports, enabling 5G communications and ensuring easy integration with peripherals. For wired connections, the included dual Intel LAN support makes for reliable high-speed network connectivity.

The release also outlined the Integrated graphics delivered via the Intel Core mobile processors that are designed to handle high end visuals through the included 2x DisplayPort, eDP, and LVDS outputs.

The physical SBC measures 102mm x 147mm in order to maintain a compact form factor and integrate into space-constrained environments. The company also said it designed the device to be rugged and resilient to make it ideal for industrial automation and edge computing applications that need a comprehensive feature set and powerful computing.