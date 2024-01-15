Mouser New Product of the Week: Intel 4th Gen Xeon Scalable Processors Accelerate Performance Across Advancing Workloads

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Today’s modern computing environments require scalable processors that are capable of meeting the growing demand for raw computing power, flexible architecture, and accelerated performance workloads for artificial intelligence, data analytics, networking, storage, and high-performance computing.

The Intel 4th Generation Xeon Series of Scalable Processors feature built-in acceleration to tackle to aforementioned workloads, in addition to a new architecture and advanced hardware-based security. Available in four tiers, Platinum, Gold, Silver, and Bronze, the processors are highlighted for their multi-cloud compute and multi-socket processing capabilities.

The Intel 4th Gen Xeon Scalable Processors in Action

To handle the critical, high performance workloads, the Xeon processors support up to 60 cores per socket and configurations with one, two, four, or eight sockets per processor system. The solution also enables users to take advantage of shared last-level cache (LLC) with an increased LLC of up to 100 MB shared across all cores.

The processors also include advancements in the memory and the I/O subsystems with DDR5 memory that provides up to 4,800 mega transfers per second (MT/s) (1 DPC) or 4,400 MT/s (2 DPC). Further, the aforementioned multi-socket support features 80 lanes of PCIe Gen5 per socket enabling connectivity, fast data transfer rates, and high speed data exchange. Multi-socket bandwidth is supported by the Intel UPI 2.0 with up to 16 giga transfers per second [GT/s].

The PCIe 5.0 Is also designed to support the processor’s backward compatibility, in addition to providing slots for CXL which supports high-speed compute workloads and interfaces to unify processors, memory, and accelerators.

Additional features include:

FCLGA-4677 package

12x to 32x cores

30MB to 60MB cache memory range

4TB memory size

150W to 270W maximum Thermal Design Power (TDP)

Getting Started with Intel’s 4th Gen Xeon Scalable Processors

The Intel 4th Gen Xeon Scalable Processors support a variety of AI acceleration capabilities with the Intel AMX for deep learning inference and training, as well as Intel DSA for streaming data movement, Intel I.R.A. for database and analytics performance, and Intel SGX for application isolation.

For more information about the Intel Xeon Platinum 8400 processors, Xeon Gold 6400, Xeon Gold 5400, and Xeon Silver 4400 processors, check out the video from Mouser Electronics below:

Additional Resources: