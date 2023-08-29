MYIR Entertains with 6 Arm Cortex-A55 Cores on 1 Module

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: MYIR Shenzhen, China. MYIR released its 82mm by 45mm MYC-JD9360 CPU module built around the D9-Pro (D9360) from SemiDrive. The module comes with six Arm Cortex-A55 cores (up to 1.6GHz) and one dual-core Cortex R5 core (800MHz). The delivered integrations are 2GB LPDDR4, 16GB eMMC, 16MB QSPI Flash, 256Kbit EEPROM, Watchdog timer chip, and Isolated power supply (5V/5A).

MYIR’s MYC-JD9360 leverages the D9-Pro processor adding the capability of 3D graphics processing, high-efficiency AI accelerator, and high-definition visual processing. It runs multiple OS such as Linux, Ubuntu, and Android OS, as well as supporting the following software resources: bootloader, kernel, drivers, images, and relative development tools. The solution offers a wide range of operating temperatures from -40 Celsius to 85 Celsius.

A comprehensive list of IO signals on a 1.0mm pitch 314-pin Gold-finger-edge-card Connector is included below. The number next to the signals signifies the maximum amount supported.

2 x Gigabit Ethernet

2 x PCIe3.0

2 x USB3.0 (DRD)

2 x SDIO

11 x UART (supports up to 16 x UART)

2 x CAN-FD (supports up to 4 x CAN-FD)

4 x I2C (supports up to 12 x I2C)

2 x SPI (supports up to 8 x SPI)

4 x 12bit ADC

1 x MIPI CSI

2 x LVDS

1 x Parallel CSI

4 x Single-channel I2S/TDM

2 x Multi-channel I2S

1 x JTAG

Up to 135 x GPIOs

Ideal applications for the MYC-JD9360 CPU module are industrial robots, engineering machinery T-BOX, intelligent cockpits, in-vehicle entertainment, and intelligent medical equipment.

For more information, visit myirtech.com.