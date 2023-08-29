MYIR Entertains with 6 Arm Cortex-A55 Cores on 1 Module
August 29, 2023
News
Shenzhen, China. MYIR released its 82mm by 45mm MYC-JD9360 CPU module built around the D9-Pro (D9360) from SemiDrive. The module comes with six Arm Cortex-A55 cores (up to 1.6GHz) and one dual-core Cortex R5 core (800MHz). The delivered integrations are 2GB LPDDR4, 16GB eMMC, 16MB QSPI Flash, 256Kbit EEPROM, Watchdog timer chip, and Isolated power supply (5V/5A).
MYIR’s MYC-JD9360 leverages the D9-Pro processor adding the capability of 3D graphics processing, high-efficiency AI accelerator, and high-definition visual processing. It runs multiple OS such as Linux, Ubuntu, and Android OS, as well as supporting the following software resources: bootloader, kernel, drivers, images, and relative development tools. The solution offers a wide range of operating temperatures from -40 Celsius to 85 Celsius.
A comprehensive list of IO signals on a 1.0mm pitch 314-pin Gold-finger-edge-card Connector is included below. The number next to the signals signifies the maximum amount supported.
- 2 x Gigabit Ethernet
- 2 x PCIe3.0
- 2 x USB3.0 (DRD)
- 2 x SDIO
- 11 x UART (supports up to 16 x UART)
- 2 x CAN-FD (supports up to 4 x CAN-FD)
- 4 x I2C (supports up to 12 x I2C)
- 2 x SPI (supports up to 8 x SPI)
- 4 x 12bit ADC
- 1 x MIPI CSI
- 2 x LVDS
- 1 x Parallel CSI
- 1 x MIPI CSI
- 4 x Single-channel I2S/TDM
- 2 x Multi-channel I2S
- 1 x JTAG
- Up to 135 x GPIOs
Ideal applications for the MYC-JD9360 CPU module are industrial robots, engineering machinery T-BOX, intelligent cockpits, in-vehicle entertainment, and intelligent medical equipment.
For more information, visit myirtech.com.