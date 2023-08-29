Embedded Computing Design

MYIR Entertains with 6 Arm Cortex-A55 Cores on 1 Module

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

August 29, 2023

News

Image Credit: MYIR

Shenzhen, China. MYIR released its 82mm by 45mm MYC-JD9360 CPU module built around the D9-Pro (D9360) from SemiDrive. The module comes with six Arm Cortex-A55 cores (up to 1.6GHz) and one dual-core Cortex R5 core (800MHz). The delivered integrations are 2GB LPDDR4, 16GB eMMC, 16MB QSPI Flash, 256Kbit EEPROM, Watchdog timer chip, and Isolated power supply (5V/5A).

MYIR’s MYC-JD9360 leverages the D9-Pro processor adding the capability of 3D graphics processing, high-efficiency AI accelerator, and high-definition visual processing. It runs multiple OS such as Linux, Ubuntu, and Android OS, as well as supporting the following software resources: bootloader, kernel, drivers, images, and relative development tools. The solution offers a wide range of operating temperatures from -40 Celsius to 85 Celsius.

A comprehensive list of IO signals on a 1.0mm pitch 314-pin Gold-finger-edge-card Connector is included below. The number next to the signals signifies the maximum amount supported.  

  • 2 x Gigabit Ethernet
  • 2 x PCIe3.0
  • 2 x USB3.0 (DRD)
  • 2 x SDIO
  • 11 x UART (supports up to 16 x UART)
  • 2 x CAN-FD (supports up to 4 x CAN-FD)
  • 4 x I2C (supports up to 12 x I2C)
  • 2 x SPI (supports up to 8 x SPI)
  • 4 x 12bit ADC
  • 1 x MIPI CSI
  • 2 x LVDS
  • 1 x Parallel CSI
  • 1 x MIPI CSI
  • 4 x Single-channel I2S/TDM
  • 2 x Multi-channel I2S
  • 1 x JTAG
  • Up to 135 x GPIOs

Ideal applications for the MYC-JD9360 CPU module are industrial robots, engineering machinery T-BOX, intelligent cockpits, in-vehicle entertainment, and intelligent medical equipment.

For more information, visit myirtech.com.

Subscribe

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

Categories
Processing - Compute Modules
Automotive - IVI/Infotainment & Cluster
Consumer
Healthcare
Industrial
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
Industrial - Industrial Networking & Connectivity
Open Source - Development Kits
Open Source - Linux, FreeRTOS & Related
Processing
Processing - Chips & SoCs
Processing - Compute Modules
Processing - Interface & I/O
Software & OS
Software & OS - Operating Systems, Filesystems & Libraries
Analog & Power
TI Simplifies Current Sensing with New Hall-Effect Sensors and Integrated Shunt Solutions

August 23, 2023

MORE
AI & Machine Learning
Image Credit: Eliyan
Interconnect is the Root of Generative AI

August 28, 2023

MORE
Healthcare
Ambiq Announces Apollo4 Lite and Apollo4 Blue Lite System-on-Chips to Accelerate Remote Monitoring in Digital Health Applications

July 18, 2023

MORE
Networking & 5G
SAPPHIRE-Powered PoE NUC from Thinlabs
SAPPHIRE Technology and Thinlabs Leverage 802.3bt PoE++

August 28, 2023

MORE