MYIR Released its ARM+FPGA SoM

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Provided by MYIR

Shenzhen, China. MYIR released its ARM+FPGA SoM MYC-JX8MMA7 CPU Module utilizing NXP i.MX 8M Mini quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 plus 400MHz Cortex-M4 processor and Xilinx XC7A25T Artix-7 FPGA. Supplied with a gold-finger-edge-card connector, the MYC-JX8MMA7 CPU Module can connect two USB Host and one OTG, one Gigabit Ethernet, two SFP network interfaces, WiFi/Bluetooth module interface, USB 2.0 based M.2 Key B 5G Module interface, LVDS and HDMI display interfaces, MIPI and Parallel CSI interfaces, Audio, and one 2 x 20-pin UART/I2C/SPI/GPIO extension header which is compatible with Raspberry Pi interface. The base model features 2GB LPDDR4, 8GB eMMC and 32MB QSPI flash for ARM MPU, 256MB DDR3 and 32MB QSPI flash for FPGA as well as two dedicated PMIC (ROHM BD71847AMWV).

The MYC-JX8MMA7 leverages the ARM MPU for resources like FPGA assets including data processing, control, communication, and display. Available camera modules, RPI COM Module (RS232/RS485/CAN), and LCD modules improves board performance.

The board manages to run between -40 to 85 degree Celsius and comes heatsink mounted in a 82mm by 45mm size while adding a Linux software package.

For more information, vist myirtech.com.