Embedded Computing Design

MYIR’s MYC-YG2LX CPU Module is Designed for HMIs and Edge Gateways

By Chad Cox

Associate Editor

Embedded Computing Design

March 31, 2023

News

MYIR’s MYC-YG2LX CPU Module is Designed for HMIs and Edge Gateways
Image Credit MYIR

Shenzhen, China. MYIR’s MYC-YG2LX CPU Module based on RENESAS RZ/G2L SoC is available supplying 1.2GHz dual ARM Cortex-A55 and 200MHz Cortex-M33 cores with Mali-G31 GPU and integrated video codec engine. Also included in the platform are 1GB/2GB DDR4, 8GB eMMC, 32Kbit EEPROM, and PMIC.

MYC-YG2LX CPU Module at a Glance:

Dimensions:

  • 45mm x 43mm

PCB Layers: 

  • 10-layer design

Power supply:

  • 5V/1A

Working temperature: 

  • -40~85 Celsius (industrial grade)

RENESAS RZ/G2L processor (R9A07G044L23GBG)

1G/2G DDR4 (supports optional 4GB)

8GB eMMC (supports optional 4GB, 16GB / 32GB)

32KB EEPROM

Power Management IC (RAA215300)

1.0mm pitch 222-pin stamp hole expansion interface

The SoM utilizes Linux OS and is delivered with image files, kernel and driver source codes, application demos, and compilation tools to quick and easy startup.

An Abundance of Interfaces:

  • 2 x RGMII
  • 4 x I2C
  • 3 x SPI
  • 2 x USB 2.0
  • 1 x MIPI DSI
  • 1 x MIPI CSI
  • 1 Parallel CSI
  • 1 x RGB
  • 2 x SCI
  • 5 x SCIF
  • 8 x ADC
  • 4 x SSI
  • 1 x SRC
  • 2 x CAN
  • Up to 118 GPIOs

For more information, myirtech.com.

Subscribe

More from Chad

Categories
Processing - Compute Modules
Industrial
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
Industrial - Industrial Networking & Connectivity
IoT
IoT - Edge Computing
Networking & 5G - Gateways, Routers, Switches & I/O Modules
Open Source - Linux, FreeRTOS & Related
Processing
Processing - Chips & SoCs
Processing - Interface & I/O
Debug & Test
Image Credit: GOEPEL
GOEPEL Transcends its SYSTEM CASCON Further with 4.9.0

March 22, 2023

MORE
Industrial
Image Credit Techman Robot
Shake Hands with Techman Robot's TM20

March 31, 2023

MORE
Networking & 5G
3 Reasons Wi-Fi Mesh Needs Wi-Fi HaLow

March 27, 2023

MORE
Software & OS
Image Credit Vecow
COM Express Hardware Monitor Software from Vecow

March 31, 2023

MORE