MYIR’s MYC-YG2LX CPU Module is Designed for HMIs and Edge Gateways

Shenzhen, China. MYIR’s MYC-YG2LX CPU Module based on RENESAS RZ/G2L SoC is available supplying 1.2GHz dual ARM Cortex-A55 and 200MHz Cortex-M33 cores with Mali-G31 GPU and integrated video codec engine. Also included in the platform are 1GB/2GB DDR4, 8GB eMMC, 32Kbit EEPROM, and PMIC.

MYC-YG2LX CPU Module at a Glance:

Dimensions:

45mm x 43mm

PCB Layers:

10-layer design

Power supply:

5V/1A

Working temperature:

-40~85 Celsius (industrial grade)

RENESAS RZ/G2L processor (R9A07G044L23GBG)

1G/2G DDR4 (supports optional 4GB)

8GB eMMC (supports optional 4GB, 16GB / 32GB)

32KB EEPROM

Power Management IC (RAA215300)

1.0mm pitch 222-pin stamp hole expansion interface

The SoM utilizes Linux OS and is delivered with image files, kernel and driver source codes, application demos, and compilation tools to quick and easy startup.

An Abundance of Interfaces:

2 x RGMII

4 x I2C

3 x SPI

2 x USB 2.0

1 x MIPI DSI

1 x MIPI CSI

1 Parallel CSI

1 x RGB

2 x SCI

5 x SCIF

8 x ADC

4 x SSI

1 x SRC

2 x CAN

Up to 118 GPIOs

For more information, myirtech.com.