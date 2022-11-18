Pi Powers OnLogic's Industrial Compute Module for IoT

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

OnLogic Provided the Image

South Burlington, VT. OnLogic released its Factor 202 Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 powered industrial controller leveraging a Quad-Core ARM Cortex-A72 64-bit SoC and up to 8 GB onboard LPDDR4 memory, 32 GB onboard eMMC storage, and 2 TB of M.2 2280 SATA storage. Other features include an operating temperature range of -20 to 60°C, options for DIN Rail or wall mounting, 8-24V power input, onboard digital I/O, additional analog inputs, and an available 2.7 inch capacitive touchscreen.

"Factor 202 offers excellent options for industrial customers who require performant computing in a flexible format that caters to their needs," says Raspberry Pi Director of Applications, Roger Thornton. The Factor 202 can be operated by an ethernet cord employing PoE Power Delivery (PoE-PD) for single cable connection for power to the device and network access.

The device can also be powered via an ethernet cord employing PoE Power Delivery (PoE-PD) that enables single cable connection to provide both network access and power to the module.

Further features include:

2x 1 GbE LAN

1x USB 3.2

2x USB 2.0

1x RS-232/422/485

1x HDMI

16x digital inputs

16x digital outputs

4x analog inputs

2x RTD inputs

I2C, SPI, and serial interfaces

1x USB-C for CM4 management

Optional Wi-Fi or 4G LTE

"When Raspberry Pi unveiled the CM4, they mentioned that over half of the Raspberry Pi computers sold were being used for industrial and commercial applications," says OnLogic Senior Product Manager, Mike Walsh. "The reaction to the launch of our Factor 201 system earlier this year showed us just how excited industrial users are to have a solution built with their needs in mind. The Factor 202 takes everything that makes the Factor 201 so special and adds additional connectivity and an available built-in user interface, allowing for even more device and deployment customization."

More information about the Factor 202 is available by visiting www.onlogic.com/factor200