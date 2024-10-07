Product of the Week: Extreme Engineering Solutions’ XPedite2770 3U VPX FPGA Module

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Today’s embedded computing applications in harsh defense, aerospace, and industrial environments demand reliable systems that combine scalability, high-speed data processing, and a robust design into a single solution.

The XPedite2770 from Extreme Engineering Solutions is designed as a reconfigurable, conduction-cooled, 3U VPX processing module for customizable, high-bandwidth, signal-processing applications, like, sensor I/O, cloud computing, next-gen wired and 5G wireless infrastructure, and DSP-intensive applications.

The XPedite2770 In Action

The module is based on the AMD (formerly Xilinx) Versal® Prime Adaptive Compute Acceleration Platform (ACAP), and compatible with VITA 65 OpenVPX™ slot profiles and SOSA-aligned options. Two sets of ARM cores are integrated within the Versal® Prime VM1402 ACAP which include two ARM® Cortex®-A72 processor cores for general computing, and two ARM® Cortex®-R5F real-time cores for real-time processing.

Additionally, the heterogeneous compute platform features FPGA fabric which enables customization, and Network-on-Chip (NoC) which supports the efficient delivery of data throughput and interconnect.

The XPedite2770 supports 16 GB of LPDDR4 ECC SDRAM configured in two channels for high-bandwidth data processing, 32 GB of SLC NAND Flash for additional onboard storage, and 4 Gbit of QSPI Flash for FPGA configuration.

With a vast array of interfaces and I/O, the FPGA module features two x4 PCIe Gen3-capable interfaces (P1.A, P1.B) for high-speed data transfers, and one x1 PCIe Gen2 interface (PCIe Gen3 capable based on application needs). For Ethernet, the system features two 10/100/1000BASE-T Ethernet ports, and two GTY High-Speed Serial lanes capable of 10GBASE-R Ethernet.

The integrated XMC site offers additional expansion via one x8 PCI Express Gen2-capable interface (PCIe Gen3 dependent on application) with rear I/O support, and a X12d I/O mapped directly to the VPX backplane connectors, with optional configurations for x16s and x8d routing. For serial and GPIO, the system includes one RS-232/422/485 serial port, one UART/RS-232 maintenance port, and 14 LVDS GPIO, and 16 single-ended GPIO.

Getting Started with the XPedite2770

For secure operations, the Xpedite2770 supports SecureCOTS™ Technology which provides a customizable platform for custom security functions.

Finally, the computing platform also supports the Linux Yocto and FPGA Development Kit (FDK) for additional software and development options for operating system support, IP blocks, HDL, test benches, and example designs from the FDK.

Additional Resources: