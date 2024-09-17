Road to embedded world North America: TQ Supports Developers With Their AI Projects

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: TQ Group TQ Group will be demonstrating its solutions that support developers with their AI projects during embedded world North America (Booth 2029). Its modules are built on Intel, NXP, and Texas Instruments processors. The versatility of the product range covers various form factors and standards, enabling customers to find the most suitable approach with minimal restrictions on projects. TQ will highlight the TQMxCU1-HPCM, TQMa95xxSA/LA , and TQMa67xx.

TQMxCU1-HPCM

One of the first COM-HPC mini modules, based on Intel Core Ultra processors (Series 100, codenamed Meteor Lake U/H), has a TDP of 15 W or 28 W and delivers enhanced performance for AI and graphics at the edge. Ideal applications include medical technology, communications, and security.

TQMa95xxSA/LA

The TQMa95xxSA/LA has a standard power dissipation of around 6 W and based on NXP's i.MX 95 supporting developers with AI features including an integrated NPU (Neural Processor Unit) and an IPU (Image Processor Unit) for artificial intelligence and machine learning/vision applications. The CPU showcases a Cortex M33 and Cortex M7 controller. With its software-compatible modules in SMARC (SA) and solder module (LA) versions, it provides flexibility adapting to unique requirements.

TQMa67xx

This embedded module is centered on the AM67xx (Quad/Dual Cortex A53) processor family from Texas Instruments and requires only 3 W to 5 W of power. It supports artificial intelligence, vision ISP, a 3D GPU, and a broad range of interfaces. TI’s DSPs, now featuring the Matrix Multiply Accelerator for AI tasks, are fully optimized by TQ utilizing proprietary formats in their plug-in and solder modules.

TQ offers customers more than 50 module series for solution-oriented scalability that is independent of CPU manufacturers, form factors, and tool chains.

For more information, visit tq-group.com.

Click here to redeem your free ticket to the embedded world Expo Floor. Use voucher code SEBO24.