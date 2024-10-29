Sundance Released its SMT-FMC116, a High-Pin-Count (HPC) FMC Module

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: Sundance

Sundance introduced its SMT-FMC116, a High-Pin-Count (HPC) FMC module delivering up to sixteen channels with a max of 125MSPS conversation rate and a 12-bit or 14-bit high-resolution. It features up to four of Analog Devices’ LTC217x quad-channel ADC converters semiconductors with LVDS interfaces and a single 1.8V power supply. The SMT-FMC116 will interface with Altera, AMD, Lattice and Microchip’s family of FPGAs without implementing a specific device-dependent IP-Core.





"Our SMT-FMC116 is our 3rd generation of FMC modules based on the LTC217x family of ADC devices and represents a significant advancement in channel density from a single module", said Flemming Christensen, CEO of Sundance. "SMT-FMC116’s combination of low-latency data conversion and control by a single FPGA device makes it a unique solution for developers across various industries that required sixteen channels of synchronized capture of analogue signals.”



The modest size of the FMC module front panel invites high-density, slim, right-angle interconnect solutions. The 0.635mm AcceleRate Right-Angle Slim Socket and AcceleRate Slim Cable Assembly from Samtec are ideal for this application.



“Sundance is one of Samtec’s early adaptors of our AcceleRate family of slim, direct attach interconnects. The ARF6-RA series enables the high-channel interfaces Sundance demanded in this application,” said Matthew Burns, Global Director of Technical Marketing at Samtec. He continued, “The SMT-FMC116 perfectly combines Sundance’s innovation and miniaturisation using our high-performance interconnect solutions.”



