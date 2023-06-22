Surviving the Semiconductor Shortage with SoMs

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

On this episode of Embedded Insiders, Steve Sanghi, founder and former chief executive officer of Microchip Technology, joins the Insiders to speak about the release of his book, which highlights the executives’ personal journey from growing up in small town in northern India, to his success in becoming a renowned semiconductor industry leader.

Next, we’re back with another success story about the MistySOM from MistyWest. Built around the Renesas RZ family of microprocessors, the system on modules helped push design flexibility during the semiconductor shortage and allowed companies to continue developing edge computing applications in the midst of the chaos.

But first, the Insiders recap Brandon’s recent trip to the far east to Computex 2023 where he highlights a new and interesting industry trend involving NVIDIA. And Rich brings attention to a government policy affecting engineering companies and industry layoffs.

Tiera Oliver, Associate Editor for Embedded Computing Design, is responsible for web content edits, product news, and constructing stories. She also assists with newsletter updates as well as contributing and editing content for ECD podcasts and the ECD YouTube channel. Before working at ECD, Tiera graduated from Northern Arizona University where she received her B.S. in journalism and political science and worked as a news reporter for the university’s student led newspaper, The Lumberjack. More from Tiera