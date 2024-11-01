The Million-Dollar Question for Computer-on-Modules (COMs)

By Ansgar Hein President, Chairman SGET e.V.

Blog

Is it cost-effective to deploy Computer-on-Modules (COMs) in products that are manufactured in million-unit quantities? Many would instinctively respond with a resounding "No," citing the prohibitive costs.

For such volumes, a full-custom design has traditionally been the go-to solution due to lower assembly and validation expenses. However, this perspective is becoming outdated with the advent of Surface Mount Technology (SMT)-compatible Open Standard Module (OSM) COMs, which have significantly shifted the cost curve downwards.

Today, we're engaging with clients on projects that anticipate deploying modules in products with production runs in the millions. After thorough cost analysis, the million-dollar question finally can confidently be answered in the affirmative.

A critical factor in the decision-making process for clients is the assurance of second-source availability. It's paramount that the modules are genuinely interchangeable. As the OSM standard provides clear pin specifications and optional interfaces, 100% interoperability is ensured. This flexibility is crucial in the heterogeneous field of ultra-low-power SoCs.

Of course, this second-source is only possible if there are two manufacturers of OSM modules for the preferred processor. In quite a few cases this is already the case, as one can see in the latest overview of modules the SGET has compiled.

OSM vendor support of processors ADLINK Advantech Aries Avnet F&S Geniatech iesy iWave Kontron Ronetix Yamaichi Electronics ESP32 Xtensa x Intel Atom (Elkhart Lake, Apollo Lake) x NXP i.MX 8M Mini x x x x x NXP i.MX 8M Nano x NXP i.MX 8M Plus x x x x NXP i.MX 8ULP x x NXP i.MX 8X Lite x NXP i.MX 91 x x NXP i.MX 93 x x x x x x x x Qualcomm Snapdragon QCS6490 x Renesas RZ/A3UL x Renesas RZ/Five x x Renesas RZ/G2L x Renesas RZ/G2UL x x Rockchip PX30 x Rockchip RK35 x STM32MP13x x x Test socket x x TI AM33x Sitara x TI AM62Ax Sitara x TI AM62x Sitara x TI DRA821U x TI AM62x Sitara x

Source: SGET

However, this list is by no means exhaustive, as new products are released all the time! Quite certainly, for modules where this is not yet the case, a second manufacturer will be found, because what OSM module manufacturer would turn his back on projects with unit numbers in the millions?

Who Wants to Be a Super Millionaire?

Thus, module manufacturers aiming to win projects with large quantities should focus on SMT-compatible modules. This approach opens doors to the most attractive Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) projects. The OSM standard is currently the sole standard of this kind of modules for ARM and x86 processors, and we're on the cusp of introducing a comparable modular solder-on concept for FPGAs. We invite system design engineers to discuss the costs and vendor sources with us at our booth 2023 at Embedded World North America in Austin, Texas. We're confident that we will find a solution for you, as the ecosystem is dynamically growing, with carrier board developers and test adapter sellers supporting the OSM standard.

The OSM specification, officially adopted by the Standardization Group for Embedded Technologies e.V. (SGET) in 2021, has thus heralded the world's first manufacturer-independent standard for solderable COMs. OEMs transition now from proprietary solutions for their ultra-low-power application processors to this new standard that is backed by open source under the Creative Commons license, increasing even more the trust in this standard.

Although solderable COMs are not new, until now each came with a unique form factor and pinouts, leading to vendor lock-in. In contrast, the OSM standard offers a fully validated package with all specified interfaces, significantly reducing time-to-market and non-recurring engineering (NRE) costs. Moreover, solderable OSM modules can be assembled, tested, and packaged fully automatically. This standardization allows for the use of the same test equipment across all modules, reducing wear and tear and eliminating complex packaging management. In the future, there will also be even more BGA variants of OSM modules, which will further extend the advantages of the SMT process.

Full-Custom Designs Become Less Attractive

The shift from full-custom designs to module and carrier board solutions has become significant with the availability of standardized solderable computer-on-modules. And the integration of COMs in million-unit quantities is not only feasible but also economically sound with the OSM standard. The future of embedded computer-on-modules technology is thus bright, with standardization paving the way for more efficient, flexible, and cost-effective solutions. Every developer should therefore check whether their processor is also available on OSM modules. We at SGET are happy to take care of this if you cannot find a suitable manufacturer straight away. So feel free to contact us at our booth 2023 at Embedded World North America- regardless of whether your focus is on Arm, x86 or an FPGA SoC. Or join us for our Workshop “Computer on Modules: From Selection to Carrier Board” on October 11, 2024 in Austin.