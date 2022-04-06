Embedded Computing Design

The Road to embedded world: SECO

The fifth visit on our road to embedded world is Arezzo, Italy, for a sneak peek at what SECO is planning for embedded world 2022.

SECO has a wide range of products varying from miniaturized computers to standard or customized hardware, high-tech finished products, and hardware-software integrated systems.

Join SECO at embedded world Hall 1, booth 1-310 to view the company’s latest platform, Ophelia. The board utilizes a COM Express 3.0 Type 6 Compact Module and leverages the power of the AMD Ryzen Embedded V2000 SoCs. Ophelia is an ideal choice for a wide range of applications including:

  • Industrial Automation
  • Aerospace and Defense
  • Wellness
  • Vending Systems

For the latest in industrial, IoT, and AI at the Edge, come see the folks at SECO.

See the other stops here (MACTRON GROUP, MiTAC, Neousys Technology, and iBase Technology).

