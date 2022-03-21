Embedded Computing Design

Vecow Launches Computer-on-Module Based on COM Express Compact Form Factor

By Tiera Oliver

Associate Editor

Embedded Computing Design

March 21, 2022

News

Vecow Launches Computer-on-Module Based on COM Express Compact Form Factor

Vecow expanded its embedded computing product portfolio with the launch of the COM Express VCOM-1600 and VCOM-BASE.

Based on Intel Atom x6000E processor, Vecow COM Express product portfolio is designed in a compact size and provides power-efficient, with enhanced graphics performance and flexibility capabilities to power the edge applications in the field of factory automation, medical, marine, retail, as well as transportation and logistics.

The Vecow COM Express products are PICMG standard. Build for ready-to-use, VCOM-1600 COM Express Compact Type 6 module provides off-the-shelf features to meet specific applications. It includes multiple DDI, VGA, LVDS display interfaces with resolution up to 4K, USB3.2, TPM 2.0, DDR4 memory up to 32GB, and offers 2.5GigE LAN with support of Intel TSN technology allowing for real-time data synchronization.

The Vecow VCOM-BASE COM Express Type 6 Reference Carrier Board comes in ATX form factor and conforms to COM Express Carrier Design Guides. It supports up 3 PCIe, and up to 3 independent displays.

For more information, visit: www.vecow.com

 

Tiera Oliver, Associate Editor for Embedded Computing Design, is responsible for web content edits, product news, and constructing stories. She also assists with newsletter updates as well as contributing and editing content for ECD podcasts and the ECD YouTube channel. Before working at ECD, Tiera graduated from Northern Arizona University where she received her B.S. in journalism and political science and worked as a news reporter for the university’s student led newspaper, The Lumberjack.

