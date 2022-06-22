Wirepas Mesh 2.4 GHz Wireless Modules are now available from Fujitsu

By Chad Cox Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Courtesy of Fujitsu Components America To meet the growing demand for flexible mesh network designs, Fujitsu Components America introduced the FWM7BLZ22x series of Wirepas Mesh 2.4 GHz embedded wireless modules today.

Fujitsu Components America has release three modelsin the series:

FWM7BLZ22W (Sink): The Sink, which interfaces between the router nodes (Anchors) and gateway software, is controlled by a host CPU using Wirepas Dual-MCU API via USB or UART.

FWM7BLZ22P (Anchor): For positioning applications, the Anchor functions as a router node for location detection and can operate in standalone mode or be managed by the host CPU using UART. A USB option will be available at a later date.

FWM7BLZ22T (Tag): The tag is used for positioning applications. A non-router node, the Tag indicates the data for the location of moving objects being tracked. It works in standalone mode or can be managed by the host CPU through UART. A USB option will be offered at a later date.

All modules in the series are powered by Nordic Semiconductor's nRF52833 SoC, have an embedded Mesh 2.4 GHz stack from Fujitsu partner Wirepas, and have a wide voltage range of 1.7 to 3.6V. Changes to data transmission routes in the network environment, such as device failures and increases or decreases in the number of devices, can be accommodated by the Wirepas Mesh 2.4 GHz architecture. The architecture also supports wireless remote firmware upgradeability and allows for the easy deployment of small or large-scale decentralized systems (OTAP).

The small footprint, measuring 7.5 x 7.9 x 1.7 mm, necessitates a small mounting area on the PCB. An increased output power of +8dBm allows for potential transmission range extension, while strong resistance to radio interference—a Wirepas Mesh 2.4 GHz feature—allows for higher-density installation to work seamlessly with existing nodes. There are no embedded antennas, allowing for greater flexibility in electrical and housing designs to meet the needs of end users.

The modules are compatible with existing Fujitsu mesh network products. Asset management, sensor networks, and smart lighting are just a few of the key applications.

Technical Features:

High performance Nordic nRF52833 SoC (ARM Cortex-M4, 512 kB Flash, and 128 kB RAM embedded)

Embedded Wirepas Mesh 2.4 GHz stack

Host interface: USB or UART

Operating Voltage: 1.7 to 3.6V

Operating temperature: -40 to +85 degree C

Output Power: +8 dBm, Rx Sensitivity: -96 dBm

External antenna for most flexible system design

Built-in crystal (32 MHz and 32.768 kHz)

Dimensions: 7.5 x 7.9 x 1.7 mm

For more information, visit fujitsu.com/us