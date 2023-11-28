congatec: conga-HPC/cRLS
November 28, 2023
Product
Product Description:
COM-HPC Client Size C high performance module based on 13th Gen Intel®️ Core™️ processor series (code name "Raptor Lake-S")
Highlights:
- Intel®️ hybrid design combines Performance-cores with Efficient–cores
- Intel®️ UHD Graphics 730/770 driven by Xe Architecture
- PCI Express Gen 4/5 | USB 3.2 Gen 2x2
- AI Acceleration based on Intel®️ Deep Learning
- Embedded Use Condition SKUs
Product Website Link:https://www.congatec.com/us/products/com-hpc/conga-hpccrls/
Datasheet Link:https://www.congatec.com/fileadmin/user_upload/Documents/Datasheets/conga-HPC-cRLS.pdf
Buy It Now Link:https://www.congatec.com/us/products/com-hpc/conga-hpccrls/