Gateworks Corporation: GW3089 GBlade Server
November 28, 2023
Product
Product Description:
The GW3089 GBlade Server is a rugged ARM blade server targeted for VPS and dedicated hosting servers, edge computing and content delivery networks (CDNs). This blade server features a 10 Gigabit Ethernet port, a 1 Gigabit Ethernet port, and one M.2 M-Key 2280 PCIe 3.0 x4 lane SOCKET for NVMe and other expansion cards such as AI accelerators. Up to ten GBlades can be loaded into a 1U rack space. The GBlade is a high-quality product made in the USA.
Highlights:
- Marvell™️ 64-bit Octeon TX2 Quad Core ARM®️ Cortex™️-A72 SoC Processor @ 2.2GHz
- 8 GByte LPDDR4 (up to 16GB, see Ordering Options tab below)
- 64 GBytes eMMC (up to 64GB, see Ordering Options tab below)
- One 10 Gigabit Port and One Gigabit Port (see Features tab below for PoE details)
- One M.2 M-Key (2280 PCIe 3.0 x 4) Socket for NVMe & Other Expansion
- 10G/5G/2.5G/1GbE Ethernet Port for High Speed Data Access
Product Website Link:https://www.gateworks.com/products/arm-server-blades/gblade-arm-server-blade/
Datasheet Link:https://trac.gateworks.com/wiki/malibu/gw3089gblade