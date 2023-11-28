Gateworks Corporation: GW3089 GBlade Server

Product

Image Credit: Gateworks

Product Description:

The GW3089 GBlade Server is a rugged ARM blade server targeted for VPS and dedicated hosting servers, edge computing and content delivery networks (CDNs). This blade server features a 10 Gigabit Ethernet port, a 1 Gigabit Ethernet port, and one M.2 M-Key 2280 PCIe 3.0 x4 lane SOCKET for NVMe and other expansion cards such as AI accelerators. Up to ten GBlades can be loaded into a 1U rack space. The GBlade is a high-quality product made in the USA.

Highlights:

Marvell™️ 64-bit Octeon TX2 Quad Core ARM®️ Cortex™️-A72 SoC Processor @ 2.2GHz

8 GByte LPDDR4 (up to 16GB, see Ordering Options tab below)

64 GBytes eMMC (up to 64GB, see Ordering Options tab below)

One 10 Gigabit Port and One Gigabit Port (see Features tab below for PoE details)

One M.2 M-Key (2280 PCIe 3.0 x 4) Socket for NVMe & Other Expansion

10G/5G/2.5G/1GbE Ethernet Port for High Speed Data Access

Product Website Link:https://www.gateworks.com/products/arm-server-blades/gblade-arm-server-blade/

Datasheet Link:https://trac.gateworks.com/wiki/malibu/gw3089gblade

