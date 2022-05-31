i.MX 8M Plus Processor from NXP on COM Form Factor efus from F&S Elektronik Systeme

Press Release

Image Provided by F&S Elektronik Systeme GmbH

The efus™MX8MP is another compact and powerful module (47 x 62 mm) in the efus™ form factor and is ideally suited for industrial automation and control, HMI, robotics, building control, infotainment and telematics applications.

NXP's i.MX 8M Plus multimedia CPU (4x ARM® Cortex®-A53 (64 bit) at 1.8GHz & Cortex®-M7 CPU) is ideal for applications with demanding graphics.

With Linux on the Cortex®-A53 cores and FreeRTOS on the Cortex®-M7 core, NXP continues its heterogeneous concept and thus also offers an ideal opportunity for real-time processing.

For graphics processing, the CPU offers 3D HW acceleration, OpenGL ES2.1/ 3.0/ 3.1 as well as video playback (h.265). A special feature is the Neural Processing Unit (NPU) for Machine Learning with 2.3 TOPS.

Up to 8GB LPDDR4 RAM and up to 64GB eMMC, as well as USB3.0, audio I2S, 2x Gigabit Ethernet, mPCIe, MIPI CSI, I2C, SPI, UART, CAN and SDIO (uSD slot) are available on the efus™MX8MP.

As display interface 2x LVDS (up to FullHD), RGB, MIPI-DSI and also DVI are offered, a resistive or PCAP touch panel is connected via I2C. Versions with -40°C - +85°C are also available as temperature range.

Another option is an on-board WLAN/BT module (pre-certified) with antenna socket.

For safety and security, functions such as High Assurance Boot, Encryption Engine, secure key storage and others are available. Like all efus™ modules, the supply voltage is 5V and the common 230pin connector, MXM2 is used (also used on Q7).

Linux (Yocto) is used as the operating system. This was already ported by the experienced software team of F&S Elektronik Systeme, furthermore OTA (Over The Air Update) is available. BSP, uboot, Device Tree, adapted interface drivers and all tools necessary for development are available.

With the F&S project guarantee, F&S Elektronik Systeme accompanies customers from the start of the project to its successful completion. For this purpose, starter kit and workshop, documentation for hardware and software development and free support by the experienced engineers of F&S Elektronik Systeme GmbH are available.

The efus™MX8MP will remain available until 2035. Many more modules in the efus™ form factor are available from F&S Elektronik.

The efus™MX8MP can be purchased directly from F&S Elektronik Systeme or from one of the worldwide distribution partners.