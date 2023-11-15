All Eyes on Pro-Face's HMI for Industrial Automation

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: Pro-face

Pro-face released its user-friendly STC6000 Human-Machine Interface (HMI) and Control family with integrated programmable Logic Controller (PLC) capabilities. Featured is a 5.7” high-resolution touch screen with flexible graphical interfaces. Network protocols are provided by OPC-UA, Modbus, and Ethernet/IP which are ideal for industrial automation.

The STC6000 also includes communication choices including Ethernet, USB, CANopen, serial, DIO, and EXM/TM3 expansion modules. The HMI is ideal for environments where the control and operating abilities of automation networks need to be enhanced.

Ideal Applications:

Industrial Washing Machine

Packing Machine

Recipe Management with HVAC Control

Direct or Networked Operations

For more information, visit profaceamerica.com/en-US.