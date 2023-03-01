Road to embedded world '23: Tel Aviv, Israel, Hailo
March 01, 2023
News
embedded world 2023 will have many vendors and visitors, one vendor, Hailo, will be in hall 1 booth 140 demonstrating its Industrial & Agriculture Automation, Video Management Systems (VMS), and the Hailo-8 processor.
Hailo will have its experts discussing and engaging visitors on its:
- Industrial automation leveraging vision-based inspection
- Accurate License Plate Recognition (LPR) of high-speed moving vehicles
- Real-time object detection using small and fanless edge platforms
- Different embedded platforms and edge servers showing live demos of AI tasks for video analytics
For more information, visit hailo.ai.