Road to embedded world '23: Tel Aviv, Israel, Hailo

By Chad Cox

Associate Editor

March 01, 2023

Image Credit: Hailo

embedded world 2023 will have many vendors and visitors, one vendor, Hailo, will be in hall 1 booth 140 demonstrating its Industrial & Agriculture Automation, Video Management Systems (VMS), and the Hailo-8 processor.

Hailo will have its experts discussing and engaging visitors on its:

  1. Industrial automation leveraging vision-based inspection
  2. Accurate License Plate Recognition (LPR) of high-speed moving vehicles
  3. Real-time object detection using small and fanless edge platforms
  4. Different embedded platforms and edge servers showing live demos of AI tasks for video analytics

For more information, visit hailo.ai.

