SECO SMARC COMs: low-power design, scalability, and flexibility



SECO’s SMARC product family offers multiple processor options within a compact Computer-On-Module (COM) standard for products that require high performance and low power usage. Providing a processor, memory, storage, display and Ethernet interfaces, USB, and more in a small footprint, SMARC offers an embedded computing module within a compact 3.23x1.97-inch standard form-factor.

SECO’s SMARC portfolio centered on the NXP i.MX 8 Series Applications Processors includes three different solutions leveraging performance-scalable multicore platforms based on the Arm® Cortex® architecture.



Featuring dual/quad core NXP i.MX 8M Plus processors, LEVY SMARC® Rel. 2.1.1 module enables complex vision, advanced multimedia, and industrial IoT applications with a 64-bit Arm processor. With a neural processing unit (NPU) for efficient machine learning (ML), dual image signal processors, and computer vision library support, LEVY is perfect for applications ranging from industrial IoT to HMI and smart digital signage, up to smart city and home automation.

The i.MX 8X processor family – which is ideal for high reliability use cases – powers SECO’s SWAN SMARC® Rel. 2.1.1 module. This safety-certifiable Computer-On-Module offers failover display and camera paths, FIPS 140-2 processor security module, ECC, domain partitioning, and ultra low alpha packaging. Example applications include factory and home automation, robotics, deployed infrastructure, telematics, and biomedical devices.



The LEXELL SMARC Rel. 2.1.1 module is based on NXP i.MX 8M Applications Processors. Featuring multi-core processing, an integrated GPU supporting two independent displays, soldered-down LPDDR4-3200 memory up to 4GB, and flexible connectivity, this module provides advanced audio and video processing for applications that scale from multimedia devices to digital signage and building automation.

With client electronic design limited to an application-specific carrier board, SMARC modules merge the convenience of a proven core computing platform and the ability to withstand rugged environmental conditions with excellent scalability and flexibility – enabling rapid time-to-market with minimized technical risk.