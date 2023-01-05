See What Happens When Infineon and Altia Come Together at CES 2023

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Provided by Infineon Munich, Germany and Las Vegas, Nevada. Infineon Technologies AG and Altia, introduced the outcome of their partnership at CES 2023, the Arm Cortex-M4/M7 powered TRAVEO T2G Cluster microcontroller (MCU) series utilizing Altia's CloudWare software platform for display solutions.

“We are excited about our close collaboration with Altia and their CloudWare software and hardware-in-the-cloud solution,” said Marcelo Williams Silva, Director of Product Marketing and Business Development, Infineon. Altia’s CloudWare enables easy customization for focusing on development portals for testing and benchmarking GUI prototypes on the TRAVEO hardware. With the virtual CloudWare, individual compliers, programs, or debuggers are not needed.

The TRAVEO T2G Cluster is designed to tackle a broad automotive application area including, electrification, body control modules, gateway, and infotainment applications. Silva continues, “Infineon’s TRAVEO T2G helps drive displays in all vehicles including commercial, construction, agricultural and cars. Generating graphics on displays generally is an intricate process. Customers can soon connect our evaluation boards and TRAVEO Cluster human-machine interface (HMI) graphics with Altia’s easy-to-use solution CloudWare software to facilitate this process.”

Join Infineon for a demonstration of the TRAVEO T2G Cluster at its location in the West Hall at booth #3829. For a sample of what Altia’s CloudWare can do, make sure you meet early to get access to Infineon’s private suite at CES 2023.

For more information, visit www.infineon.com/cms/en/discoveries/new-mobility/