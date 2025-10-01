Altera’s Agilex FPGA Portfolio Now in Full Production with Major Performance Upgrades

Image Credit: Altera

Highlights from Altera at Innovators Day 2025 included a 2.5× density boost in Agilex 5 D-Series devices, faster DDR5/LPDDR5 memory interfaces, and the introduction of Visual Designer Studio in Quartus Prime v25.3 to streamline design integration. Altera revealed significant updates to its Agilex FPGA portfolio and design tools.