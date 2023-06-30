Omdia Sees Record Decline in Semiconductor Market

London, United Kingdom. Omdia released findings the semiconductor market fell in revenue for a fifth straight quarter in the first quarter of 2023 seeing a record period of dismal performance since Omdia started its research in 2002. The revenue ($120.5B) of the first quarter of 2023 was down 9% from the 4th quarter of 2022.

The major damage is being contributed by the memory and MPU market. The memory market was just 44% of its size during quarter one 2023. The MPU market was just 65% of the total market. Both combine for a 19% total decline in the first quarter of 2023.

The last three quarters have seen the memory market decline, rearranging market share standings. Looking at the past year, three out of the top five semiconductor companies were focused on memory, they include Samsung, SK Hynix, and Micron. Now Samsung is the final one in the top ten. 2008 was the last time the industry saw both SK Hynix and Micron not in the top ten showing the struggle of the memory focused industry.

NVIDIA released their financial results after publication of the CLT report, and surpassed estimates on strength of the company's generative AI chips due to strong demand.

Infineon moved into the top ten following an 11% increase QoQ due to its strength in the automotive sector.