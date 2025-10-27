The Road to embedded world North America: Opal Kelly Accelerates FPGA Development

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Image Credit: Opal Kelly

As you visit embedded world North America, make sure to stop by Booth 9056 where Opal Kelly will be demonstrating its FrontPanel 6, a next generation development platform built on web technologies. Utilizing JavaScript, HTML, and CSS, design teams can create FPGA-connected applications that run directly in the browser.

Booth demonstrations will run on the XEM8320 development platform paired with a variety of SYZYGY peripherals. The XEM8320 combines Opal Kelly integration, high-speed USB connectivity, and a flexible expansion interface that fits many real-world test setups. SYZYGY peripherals round out the system with add-on modules for data conversion, sensors, and video I/O. This mix makes it easy to show how FrontPanel 6 applications map cleanly to practical lab tasks like stimulus, capture, and visualization.

Booth Demos:

Machine Vision Pipeline:

Witness an end-to-end pipeline blending FPGA acceleration with browser-based AI. The FPGA performs video capture and pre-processing, with HLS used for selected stages. In the browser, a JavaScript application runs TensorFlow models for object or feature detection and overlays results in real time. The entire experience runs inside a standard web page that talks to the hardware through FrontPanel 6.

FFT Scope:

Explore a signal analysis workflow that pairs high-speed data acquisition with FPGA-based FFT processing. A FrontPanel 6 web app provides a responsive interface for configuration, capture, and visualization. You can select input sources, sweep parameters, and view magnitude spectra and markers directly in the browser. The demo shows how to combine a signal generator, fast capture, and on-FPGA processing to produce clean, interactive plots without switching tools or exporting files.

Highlights:

Browser-native control with real hardware - FrontPanel 6 turns a web page into a lab instrument that can configure registers, stream data, and visualize results

Familiar tools for FPGA apps - Developers use JavaScript for control logic, HTML for layout, and CSS for UI presentation - Teams can bring in charts, UI libraries, and testing frameworks they already rely on

Reusable building blocks - The same patterns that drive these demos apply to many workflows. Swap in a different SYZYGY peripheral, change the bitstream, update the page, and you have a new application that feels consistent to your team

Faster collaboration - Share a URL or a project folder and teammates can reproduce your setup, capture the same plots, and iterate together

Designed for:

Research and prototyping teams needing to validate algorithms on real signals and iterate quickly in the lab

OEMs moving from evaluation to design-in who want a repeatable way to test configurations and capture data across locations

Educators and teaching labs that want approachable, visual tooling for introducing FPGA concepts without heavy desktop installs

Test and validation groups that need consistent procedures and easy ways to document results

For more information, visit opalkelly.com/.

