The Road to embedded world North America: Opal Kelly Accelerates FPGA Development

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

October 27, 2025

Image Credit: Opal Kelly

As you visit embedded world North America, make sure to stop by Booth 9056 where Opal Kelly will be demonstrating its FrontPanel 6, a next generation development platform built on web technologies. Utilizing JavaScript, HTML, and CSS, design teams can create FPGA-connected applications that run directly in the browser.

Booth demonstrations will run on the XEM8320 development platform paired with a variety of SYZYGY peripherals. The XEM8320 combines Opal Kelly integration, high-speed USB connectivity, and a flexible expansion interface that fits many real-world test setups. SYZYGY peripherals round out the system with add-on modules for data conversion, sensors, and video I/O. This mix makes it easy to show how FrontPanel 6 applications map cleanly to practical lab tasks like stimulus, capture, and visualization.

Booth Demos:

Machine Vision Pipeline:

Witness an end-to-end pipeline blending FPGA acceleration with browser-based AI. The FPGA performs video capture and pre-processing, with HLS used for selected stages. In the browser, a JavaScript application runs TensorFlow models for object or feature detection and overlays results in real time. The entire experience runs inside a standard web page that talks to the hardware through FrontPanel 6.

FFT Scope:

Explore a signal analysis workflow that pairs high-speed data acquisition with FPGA-based FFT processing. A FrontPanel 6 web app provides a responsive interface for configuration, capture, and visualization. You can select input sources, sweep parameters, and view magnitude spectra and markers directly in the browser. The demo shows how to combine a signal generator, fast capture, and on-FPGA processing to produce clean, interactive plots without switching tools or exporting files.

Highlights:

  • Browser-native control with real hardware - FrontPanel 6 turns a web page into a lab instrument that can configure registers, stream data, and visualize results
  • Familiar tools for FPGA apps - Developers use JavaScript for control logic, HTML for layout, and CSS for UI presentation - Teams can bring in charts, UI libraries, and testing frameworks they already rely on
  • Reusable building blocks - The same patterns that drive these demos apply to many workflows. Swap in a different SYZYGY peripheral, change the bitstream, update the page, and you have a new application that feels consistent to your team
  • Faster collaboration - Share a URL or a project folder and teammates can reproduce your setup, capture the same plots, and iterate together

Designed for:

  • Research and prototyping teams needing to validate algorithms on real signals and iterate quickly in the lab
  • OEMs moving from evaluation to design-in who want a repeatable way to test configurations and capture data across locations
  • Educators and teaching labs that want approachable, visual tooling for introducing FPGA concepts without heavy desktop installs
  • Test and validation groups that need consistent procedures and easy ways to document results

For more information, visit opalkelly.com/.

To secure your FREE ticket to embedded world North America click here https://www.prereg.net/2025/ewna and use promo code: OPENSY25.

