Virtium Introduces DDR5 for High Performance Mission Critical Applications



Virtium introduces the availability of DDR5 memory modules that feature higher performance, higher density, and better power efficiency over previous DDR generations. DDR5 also offers enhanced signal integrity and stability for mission critical and data-intensive applications.

DDR5 has a theoretical maximum transfer speed of double the rate of DDR4. The overall power consumption is reduced because the supplied voltage has been dropped from 1.2V to 1.1V. In addition, the power management function is moved onto the DIMM, reducing redundant power management circuitry on the motherboard for unused DIMM slots. Plus, its unique architecture enables future chip density to grow from 8GB up to 256GB and beyond, providing headroom and future scalability for DDR5-enabled systems.

The new DRAM modules combine the advanced technology of DDR5 with Virtium’s own low profile design placement technology, rigorous manufacturing, and testing processes to ensure that our DDR5 modules can operate reliably in the harshest environments. The new DDR5 is suitable for handling high-bandwidth workloads in high computing applications such as cloud data centers, networks, and edge deployments.

Key features include:

Form Factors: RDIMM, UDIMM, and SODIMM

Capacity ranges from 8GB up to 256GB

Full industrial temperature (-40ºC to 85ºC), shock and vibration support

JEDEC standard PC5-4800 (4800MT/s) and PC5-5600 (5600MT/s)

Ruggedization options including underfill and conformal coating

Optional heat spreader and anti-sulfuration

To learn more, please visit our website, contact Sales, or call 888.VIRTIUM (888.847.8486).